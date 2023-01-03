Read full article on original website
Personal trainer feels impact of Ky. state sales tax changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Bill 8 from last year’s state legislative session is now active. Inside the bill is 35 different categories of services that will now be taxed as of January 1. This includes services for massages, tattoos, personal training and many more. Some small business owners...
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
The Foster Care Council: Helping Children Persevere
Sponsored - With your help, and the help of our community, we can make foster children feel loved and lead these children to be strong adults. The Foster Care Council’s mission is to provide academic, enrichment, clothing, & mentorship opportunities for Kentucky’s foster children that have been removed from their home due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect. Learn more about their programs:
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Before he led Addiction Recovery Care, Tim Robinson was in need of addiction recovery care. “I almost drank myself to death,” Robinson told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on a recent winter day inside Corbin City Hall. “I was a prosecutor, but I was also a raging alcoholic.”
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the deadline to file for the 2023 governor’s race quickly approaches, the race continues to grow crowded. “I think right now, it’s like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is 0-0, and it’s whoever is gonna be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians,” said former UN ambassador and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft.
House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha.
