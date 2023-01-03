ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Personal trainer feels impact of Ky. state sales tax changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Bill 8 from last year’s state legislative session is now active. Inside the bill is 35 different categories of services that will now be taxed as of January 1. This includes services for massages, tattoos, personal training and many more. Some small business owners...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

The Foster Care Council: Helping Children Persevere

Sponsored - With your help, and the help of our community, we can make foster children feel loved and lead these children to be strong adults. The Foster Care Council’s mission is to provide academic, enrichment, clothing, & mentorship opportunities for Kentucky’s foster children that have been removed from their home due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect. Learn more about their programs:
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the deadline to file for the 2023 governor’s race quickly approaches, the race continues to grow crowded. “I think right now, it’s like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is 0-0, and it’s whoever is gonna be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians,” said former UN ambassador and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS

NEBRASKA STATE

