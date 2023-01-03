Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
Dr. Drew Claps Back at Teen Mom Fans: I Did NOT Exploit Maci Bookout's Son!
Dr. Drew Pinsky has been hosting Teen Mom reunion shows since the very earliest days of the franchise. His interview techniques and hosting style have always been sources of controversy, but the harshest criticism of Pinsky’s tenure came last week in response to his treatment of Maci Bookout’s storyline.
Jenelle Evans Criticized For Reaction to Taylor Lewis Overdose Death: She Was Not At Her Best!
Taylor Lewis might not be a name that immediately rings a bell for Teen Mom 2 fans, but as a friend of Jenelle Evans and the mother of Cortland Rogers’ child, she was a semi-regular presence on the show circa 2014. Sadly, recent social media posts indicate that Taylor...
Khloe Kardashian Sports Bangs, Insists She's Totally Honest About Her Face
For years, Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic face transformations have left fans stunned and asking “why?”. Some people filter their faces. Others get cosmetic work to change their actual features. Khloe does both. Khloe resemble an alien, skew her legs beyond human proportions, and more. Many fans see this as...
Prince Harry Reveals Revolting Comment Charles Made to Diana After She Gave Birth to Second Son!
We’re still a few days away from the release of Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir. But thanks to some excerpts that leaked last night, we already know that Harry will not be holding back on his family in his literary debut. The segment that’s attracted the most attention is...
