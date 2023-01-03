Read full article on original website
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home
HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium check up on four cheetah cubs recently born at a Wildlife Safari Park. The cheetah cubs were born late last year at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, just outside Omaha. The zoo confirmed Thursday that...
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
