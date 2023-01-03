ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, NE

WOWT

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home

HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
HOLLAND, NE
WOWT

Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium check up on four cheetah cubs recently born at a Wildlife Safari Park. The cheetah cubs were born late last year at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, just outside Omaha. The zoo confirmed Thursday that...
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
LINCOLN, NE

