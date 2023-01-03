Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school
In all, at least 140 bills related to education were filed before and on Jan. 4, the first day of the legislative session. Not all of those bills will receive a committee hearing, and many will likely be amended over the next few months. The post Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school appeared first on The Beacon.
kcur.org
Missouri lawmakers are again looking at how to raise the state's 'disastrously low' teacher pay
Once again, teacher pay is a top priority in Missouri’s legislature. Both Democrats and Republicans have talked about the need to increase pay in the first week of the new session. Newly elected House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said the pay scale needs work. “We're going to see...
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
suntimesnews.com
COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Lawmakers Want to Bring Back Pandemic-Era Universal Free School Meals
(MISSOURINET) – All Missouri K-12 public school students could get free breakfast and lunch. State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from Branson, has pre-filed a bill that would require Missouri’s public schools to provide the meals to all of their students regardless of income…. Missouri has about...
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday
The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
gladstonedispatch.com
Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
KYTV
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
missourinetwork.tv
SB 681- Childcare – the school shall offer on-site childcare for children of enrolled students.
ADULT HIGH SCHOOLS (Sections 160.2700 & 160.2705) For a school to meet the definition of “adult high school” under current law, the school shall offer on-site childcare for children of enrolled students, in addition to other requirements provided in current law. This act repeals the on-site requirement for such childcare.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
ST. LOUIS — Bertha Gifford was the first female serial killer in Missouri. She has been convicted of poisoning at least three people and is suspected of killing several others. Bertha is still being researched by some people today. Her tale has been featured on television and in podcasts....
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 5