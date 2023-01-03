ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married

Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match

John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
tennisuptodate.com

Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
ringsidenews.com

What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?

Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestletalk.com

Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character

A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury

Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss

That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
stillrealtous.com

Former Star Reveals Moves He Was Banned From Using In WWE

There are many exciting high flyers who have appeared on WWE programming and Kid Kash worked with the company from 2005 to 2006. During his run with the company the former ECW star was able to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, but it sounds like he had to make some changes to his move set.
Popculture

Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37

Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
stillrealtous.com

Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent

WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...

