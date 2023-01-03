Darcey & Stacey season 4: release date and everything we know about the reality series

Fans of the 90 Day universe are quite familiar with the Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey. Darcey was one of the first stars of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days , and since her first TLC appearance, she’s managed to captivate fans with her dating life whether that be with Jesse, Tom or her most recent ex, Georgi. Helping her sister navigate love and heartache along the way has been Stacey, who up until Darcey & Stacey season 1, wasn’t as forthcoming about her personal life.

Once the sisters were front and center on their own show, while Darcey continued on in her search for Prince Charming, Stacey showcased the hard-fought journey to marry her longtime boyfriend Florian.

Now as the series enters a new season, just what can viewers look forward to? Here’s everything we know about Darcey & Stacey season 4.

Darcey & Stacey season 4 premieres on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The season premiere also becomes available on Discovery Plus, which we anticipate will be the next day.

Darcey & Stacey (Image credit: TLC)

Darcey & Stacey season 4 plot

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:



“The twins are taking on Miami! Darcey and Stacey are officially splitting their time between their digs in Connecticut and their new apartments in Miami. Finally free of Georgi, Darcey is ready for a fresh start - she is single and ready to mingle. We see Darcey navigate single life in Miami while building her empire and being a proud mama who wants the best for her daughters. We'll follow Darcey on her journey to find the right kind of love and witness her moments of self-discovery along the way.

“Meanwhile, with the twin wedding called off, Stacey is ready to plan her own wedding to finally celebrate her and Florian's love with friends and family. Planning a wedding is never easy and concerns over finances are bubbling to the surface as Florian, despite having received his working papers, has yet to really look for a job. Will Stacey be able to find support in Darcey or will the upcoming wedding also be a source of tension between the twins as Stacey is in some ways moving on for the first time in her life without Darcey?”

Darcey & Stacey season 4 trailer

As of right now, there is no trailer available for the new slate of episodes. However, given the premiere date is quickly approaching, we expect one to become available soon and will place it right here once it is.

Who are Darcey and Stacey?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are reality stars, clothing designers and entrepreneurs. Together the sisters started the clothing brand House of Eleven in 2010, and have since expanded the company to include home goods, beauty products and shoes.

In their personal lives, Darcey is a mother of two teenage daughters, while Stacey is a mother of two teenage sons and a recent wife to Florian Sukaj.

How to watch Darcey & Stacey season 4

Darcey & Stacey is a TLC Original series and new episodes can be viewed live in the US on TLC. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, the channel is available on live streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on Discovery Plus .

As of now, we don’t have release information for season 4 in the UK. However, as that information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update here.