Related
KENS 5
Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022
TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
KENS 5
Report: Texas holds onto top spot for one-way moves again in 2022
TEXAS, USA — The Lone Star State once again remained the top destination for one-way moves in 2022, according to U-Haul data. This is the second year in a row Texas has topped the list and the fifth year it has claimed the No. 1 spot since 2016. It's...
KENS 5
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
KENS 5
Round Rock retailer sells second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery – but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44. They failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
