Asus unveils new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops at CES 2023

By Tabitha Baker
 3 days ago

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line, housing some of our favorite gaming laptops on the market, is in for its annual facelift. This slimline machine has been through several iterations over the last few years, with each bringing a new life to the lightweight, playful, super portable range. Now it's 2023's turn and it looks like Asus is upping the ante on some of the best gaming laptops once again.

There are four new laptops on the stage this year, each one equipped with the latest and greatest components from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia and with boosted thermal designs to boot. Perhaps the biggest move for the line as a whole in 2023, though, is the inclusion of the crystal sharp mini-LED Nebula HDR display, working to keep all those colors bright and bold while retaining the deepest of blacks at the same time. This technology was previously reserved for the powerful Strix line, but has now made its way down to even the tiniest of G14 models.

There's a nice balance between AMD and Intel here, the G14 is no longer a team red exclusive, and you'll find Nvidia RTX 40-Series GPUs up for grabs across the range as well. With all devices launching in Q1, it's not long before we'll have the next generation in hand either.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5N97_0k2LpV1j00

(Image credit: Asus)

We'll kick things off with the most popular model. Last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 brought us one of the best gaming laptops yet, and this year's iteration is only taking that powerful yet tiny ethos even further. We're back to an AMD / Nvidia split this year, after a brief foray into a full team red machine, with the former's Ryzen 9 7940HS processor topping the configuration chart alongside a beastly Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. That's some serious heft for a 14-incher, especially one coming in at 18.5mm thick.

The real juice here, though, is in the Nebula display - an HDR QHD Mini LED screen coming to the G14 for the first time. Asus promises a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut here, with those mini LEDs offering up independent dimming and brightening up to 600nits. It seems that we're again given the choice between a dot matrix LED display on the lid or superior internal underneath - Asus has stated that "If HDR isn't a priority, gamers can opt for models with the iconic AniMe Matrix panel".

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dI7Cu_0k2LpV1j00

(Image credit: Asus)

There's a new kid on the block. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has made its debut at CES 2023, bringing the range into a 16-inch form factor previously only inhabited by the M-models. The G16 keeps the slimline aesthetic of the G14, but still affords that screen space of a heftier model, running the same ROG Nebula screen at an impressive 240Hz straight out the box. You'll be switching over to Intel here, but configurations can max out at an i9-13900H with a boost up to space for 48GB RAM. Strangely, these models are topping out at RTX 4070 GPUs, but keeping that form factor certainly isn't easy.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTCRb_0k2LpV1j00

(Image credit: Asus)

With the new G16 on the table, then, Asus has completely reimagined in M16 machine. The newest iteration builds on the original's all-powerful ethos, redesigning the chassis to accommodate a full-width heatsink and efficient Tri-Fan cooling. With an Intel i9-13900H processor and RTX 4090 GPU under the hood of the most powerful model, it's easy to see why this rig had to be rebuilt. That's not all, though, the M16 also comes packed with a boosted Nebula HDR display, offering up to 1,100nits of peak brightness to go with that 240Hz refresh rate and 1,024 dimming zones. All of that, and the AniMe Matrix LED display on the front lid has joined the M-Series gang for the first time as well.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3h0j_0k2LpV1j00

(Image credit: Asus)

If you're concerned about the Zephyrus's much fancier sibling, the Duo, don't be. The dual-screened 16-inch machine will be utilizing AMD's latest Ryzen Zen 4 processors to push productivity and gaming to new heights - especially with the Precision Boost Overdrive overclocking process. Add in Nvidia's RTX 4090 processors and bags of storage and the Duo is looking as good as ever. A CES Innovation Award favorite last year, the ROG Zephyrus Duo is still finding its feet in the mainstream market, but this year's iteration is taking square aim at anyone looking to invest in a productivity and gaming powerhouse.

You'll find plenty more options in our guide to the best Asus gaming laptops on the market right now, but we're also rounding up our favorite Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops available as well.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

