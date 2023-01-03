Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO DEBUT IN RHODE ISLAND, BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI CONFIRMED & MORE
AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has missed the last several weeks of TV as his mother has been quite ill. We wish all the best to The Roberts family. Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz worked tonight's AEW taping in Seattle, Washington, wrestling The Kingdom on AEW Dark - Elevation.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023 LINEUP
Scheduled for next week's WWE NXT New Year's Evil on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez for WWE NXT Women's Championship. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo. *Pretty Deadly competing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack Price.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEADLINING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
The main event match for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will be Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will also be an in-ring segment with Bully Ray to close the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PROGRAMMING TO RETURN TO A&E NEXT MONTH
WWE on A&E programming will return on Sunday 2/19. The next set of WWE Biography episodes will include Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts and the NWO. WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also return with new episodes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW Following Wrestle Kingdom Loss
Karl Anderson lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, ending his 206-day reign. Following his loss, Anderson tweeted out: "Thank You [Tama Tonga], thank you [NJPW]. Few will understand the love and admiration I have for the country, fans and the people of Japan. Thank U. See you down the road. Next stop: Birmingham, Alabama for [WWE] Monday Night Raw, January 9."
Ex-WWE star Mercedes Varnado appears on Japanese wrestling show
The former Sasha Banks made her first appearance since leaving WWE on Wednesday at a major professional wrestling event in Japan.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Darby Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship, becoming champion for the second time, in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Samoa Joe in Allin's hometown of Seattle, Washington. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST SEVEN TALENTS SET FOR NJPW RETURN TO DC & PHILADELPHIA
The following talents are set for the New Japan Pro Wrestling 4/15 Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena and 4/16 Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. *Will Ospreay. *Hiroshi Tanahashi. *KENTA. *Tomohiro Ishii. *Fred Rosser. *Shingo Takagi. Tickets for the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM SEATTLE, WASHINGTON
*Dasha is the ring announcer. No Justin Roberts. *They are taping AEW Dark - Elevation first. *Matt Menard and Paul Wight are the Elevation announcers. *The Kingdom with Maria defeated former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Shaft. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
XFL AND ESPN ANNOUNCE 2023 SCHEDULE
Season kicks off on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 3 pm ET on ABC with the Vegas Vipers facing the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Feb. 18: Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium. (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN & FX);. Feb. 19: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOSH ALEXANDER BECOMES LONGEST REIGNING IMPACT WRESTLING CHAMPION OF ALL TIME
Josh Alexander Becomes Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion – 257 Consecutive Days. Next Up: Josh Alexander Defends The World Championship Against Bully Ray At The Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event On Friday, January 13, In Atlanta. Josh Alexander today becomes the Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion of All-Time. He...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN, RONDA HEADING TO RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELPHIA
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to RAW's 30th Anniversary on 1/23 in Philadelphia, PA. Reigns is also advertised for the 1/20 Smackdown in Detroit. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Lee Johnson is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. "Big Shotty" talks about returning to action from his knee injury, getting into MMA training during rehab, family support and getting engaged to Julia Hart. Plus, Johnson discusses being a fan of The Rock growing up, going to train with AR Fox at WWA4 in Atlanta, thoughts on Fox joining AEW, his AEW debut during the pandemic, what it was like facing off with Brian Cage and Wardlow,during the tapings, learning under Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, working with Arn Anderson, his connection with Sting and his hopes for the future.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE
WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
*Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. *Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn. *Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
