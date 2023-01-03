Lee Johnson is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. "Big Shotty" talks about returning to action from his knee injury, getting into MMA training during rehab, family support and getting engaged to Julia Hart. Plus, Johnson discusses being a fan of The Rock growing up, going to train with AR Fox at WWA4 in Atlanta, thoughts on Fox joining AEW, his AEW debut during the pandemic, what it was like facing off with Brian Cage and Wardlow,during the tapings, learning under Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, working with Arn Anderson, his connection with Sting and his hopes for the future.

6 HOURS AGO