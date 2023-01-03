ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'2023 is going to be huge," teases Ubisoft Star Wars dev

By Kyle Campbell
In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that its Massive Entertainment studio is working on an open-world Star Wars game. That’s about the extent of what we know about it, though more information might come this year.

On Sunday, Ubisoft creative director Julian Gerighty lightly teased the untitled Star Wars project.

“2023 is going to be huge for us,” Gerighty said on Twitter. “Join the adventure.”

Everyone thought this meant we might see the game sometime soon. However, that’s likely not the case.

“This seems to have sparked quite some interest,” Gerighty continues on Twitter. “To be clear, I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game (which you could be a part of!). For official news, keep an eye on [Ubisoft].”

Well, then – it seems to be more of a hiring initiative thing. We won’t know for sure unless Ubisoft comes out and clarifies further.

In fairness, there’s no shortage of new Star Wars looming on the horizon. Jedi: Survivor is out in March, with two more from Respawn Entertainment coming, and the legendary Amy Hennig is working on one at Skydance New Media. Then there’s that KOTOR remake that was, unfortunately, delayed indefinitely.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

