New York State

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"

Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence

Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.
