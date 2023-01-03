Hiroshi Tanahashi Talks Teaming With Keiji Muto At WrestleKingdom 17, Has Eyes Set On Being World Champion Once Again

Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.

1 DAY AGO