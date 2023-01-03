Read full article on original website
Latto Poses With Miley Cyrus For NYE, Jokes About Tripping During Live Performance
Latto performed her popular song “Big Energy” during her NYE performance. Bringing in 2023 with a bang, Latto performed her hit song “Big Energy” on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” earlier this week. Televised live on NBC, the rapper accidentally tripped onstage during her performance before quickly recovering in front of the crowd.
Lil Gotit & Dolly White Asked About YSL RICO Trial By Paparazzi
TMZ briefly caught up with the artists at an airport earlier this week. Lil Gotit has been one of the “Free YSL” movement‘s most active supporters. Ever since Young Thug and other members of their crew were arrested in May last year, he’s been advocating for their release. In September, the 23-year-old explicitly showed his support for his brothers through the single “Free Y$L.”
Kodak Black Hints At New Album, Admits To Crying Over Saweetie
The Florida rapper had plenty to say during his IG Live session with Yungeen Ace earlier this week. While some artists like to spend the early weeks of the new year relaxing and plotting their moves for the warmer months, others are ready with new music in the form of an album or single for their fans as soon as the clock strikes midnight.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Bobby Shmurda Drops Freestyle Dissing Snitches & Some Feel That He’s Targeting Gunna
Bobby Shmurda takes aim at snitches in hip-hop on his new snippet. Now that Young Thug is days away from facing a court in the YSL case, Bobby Shmurda shared some words about the snitches of the world. Bobby Shmurda, known for taking a longer sentence for Rowdy Rebel, shared...
Kanye West Rumored To Be In Ghana For Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper’s Festival
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival includes performances from T-Pain, Erykah Badu, and more. Ye’s kept a lowkey profile throughout the holidays but some might say it’s for the better. After all, 2022 was an overall tumultuous year for Ye. He lost that his billionaire status, and further aligned with right-wing pundits and their values.
Shawnna Uses Her “Gettin’ Some” Hit To Troll Keith Murray
Keith Murray had quite a bit to say about Shawnna and she’s not letting him off the hook. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, or so they say, and Shawnna is taking that advice. The Rap veteran found herself at the center of strange controversy following remarks by Keith Murray. Her fellow Hip Hop icon sat down for an explosive interview with The Art of Dialogue that went viral for all the wrong reasons. During the conversation, Murray explicitly detailed an alleged sexual encounter with Shawnna many years ago.
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party
The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife
“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
Tony Yayo Says Tory Lanez Will Be Attacked In Jail
The 44-year-old candidly addressed the Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in a recent interview. Tony Yayo is typically an entertaining guy. Beyond his raps, he’s certainly never afraid to speak his mind. The G-Unit rapper recently sat down for an interview with VladTV. During the conversation, he shares his...
French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting
The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
YSL RICO Update: Young Thug Being Charged With 8 Counts
The 31-year-old was facing a possible 65 counts. As the world awaits YSL’s forthcoming RICO trial, it appears as if there’s a new positive development in the case. Several members of the crew have taken plea deals in order to be released from jail. Young Thug remains behind bars.
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
NBA YoungBoy Debuts Latest Album “I Rest My Case”
After debuting a consistent list of projects in the past year, NBA YoungBoy is bringing more heat with I Rest My Case. Coming mere weeks after his Lost Files mixtape, the rapper’s first album of 2023 contains just under 20 songs with zero features. After originally signing to Atlantic...
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna & Wheezy Sued Over “Strawberry Peels”: Report
Sun City Publishing is seeking $1M from Lil Uzi Vert over the sample used in “Strawberry Peels.”. A publishing company is coming for Lil Uzi Vert in court over a sample used in “Strawberry Peels” ft. Young Thug and Gunna. According to TMZ, Sun City Publishing filed...
London On Da Track’s BM Exposes Him: “Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women”
Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex’s rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London’s daughter. If you thought we were leaving baby mama drama in 2022, you’re dead wrong. This weekend, it’s Eboni Ivori chiefly stepping into the spotlight as she drags her ex, London On Da Track.
Rob49 Shot On Video Set With French Montana, Latter’s Bodyguard Is “Fighting For His Life”
At least 10 people were shot during the unexpected Miami incident last night. The year is already off to a tumultuous start, with French Montana and Rob49 becoming the latest rappers in the midst of a bloody battle. As NBC Miami reports, the two were at a video shoot in Florida on Thursday (January 5) when gunfire eventually erupted.
Travis Scott Single Again, He & Kylie Jenner Will “Always Remain Friends”: Report
The co-parents were supposed to spend the holidays together. However, the reality star opted to travel to Aspen with her friends and family instead. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t a pair who typically embrace PDA. In the early days of their relationship, we frequently caught glimpses of their life together on Instagram. Recent years have seen them embrace privacy more. However, they still step out for red-carpet events and celebrate some holidays in the public eye.
