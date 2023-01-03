ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NESN

Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
iheart.com

Did The Bengals Get Shafted By The NFL?

Today on The Odd Couple, Rob Parker and Ephraim Salaam discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and what lies ahead of them heading into the postseason. Rob and Ephraim explain to you whether or not the Bengals got shafted by the NFL. Rob Parker: “The NFL said all the right things at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bruins unveil ‘Pucks and Pups’ calendar for 2023

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have released their 2023 calendar, featuring players and their favorite furry friends. Proceeds from the Pucks and Pups 2023 Calendar presented by PetSmart will support the Boston Bruins Foundation and MSPCA-Angell to enrich the lives of all in the Boston community. The calendar shows...
BOSTON, MA

