Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Patrick Mahomes’s Tribute For Damar Hamlin This Saturday Is Going Viral
The final week of the NFL's regular season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite today's return to football, the NFL world is continuing to honor and pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He remains in critical condition at ...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
'Keep praying for me': Damar Hamlin, breathing on his own, posts on Instagram for the first time since collapse
Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he's received and asked for continued prayers for a "long road" ahead.
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning
A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...
Damar Hamlin update: Bills say there's 'remarkable improvement' in last 24 hours
Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday, citing physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team said Hamlin remains critically ill after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing in Monday night’s...
