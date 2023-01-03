A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO