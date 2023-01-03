ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Three arrested on drug charges in separate Atlantic City investigations

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago

Three Atlantic City residents were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, including a man recently released from prison for similar crimes.

Police greeted the new year with surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue during the first two days of 2023, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Waqar Malik saw several people engaged in drug deals there just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the report.

Taquan Callaway, 27, was stopped by the officers and found with about 31 grams of suspected heroin, 17½ grams of suspected crack cocaine, various prescription pills and a digital scale, Aristizabal said.

He was arrested without incident. Officers also seized $1,285 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Just after 8 p.m. the next day, the officers were back at the same location and saw a man and woman engaged in what appeared to be a drug deal inside a convenience store, according to the report.

Ricky Gilliard started to leave as the officers approached the store, and he ran, Aristizabal said.

During the chase, Gilliard was seen throwing a fanny pack to the ground, according to the report.

He was arrested a short distance away. Police found 17 grams of suspected crack and four grams of suspected heroin inside the fanny pack, Aristizabal said.

The woman, Cynthia Ortiz, was also arrested.

Both Callaway and Ortiz, 51, were both charged on summonses.

Gilliard, 24, was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility on a warrant.

Gilliard was just released from prison in March, just more than four months after he was arrested during a similar surveillance operation in the area of South Carolina and Baltic avenues.

PHOTO: Ricky Gilliard’s state Department of Corrections photo.

