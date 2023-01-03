Read full article on original website
Sustainable Durant announces first event of 2023
DURANT – Sustainable Durant is excited to present its first event of the new year featuring three dynamic speakers and a group of organizations committed to offering students and residents the latest information on the explosion of green jobs happening now. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on January 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Durant’s Main Public Library.
publicradiotulsa.org
Could civil forfeiture be the next battleground in Oklahoma Governor's fight over tribal sovereignty?
In January 2022, Osage Nation citizen Jimmy Ward spotted what he thought was a white-tailed deer along a rural road in Carter County. Ward pulled out his AR-15 rifle to shoot what was actually a decoy. Ward was charged with several misdemeanors in a standard sting operation to catch out-of-season...
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
KXII.com
Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday. Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center. TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers...
bryancountypatriot.com
Valera Francis Hartline
Valera Francis Hartline, 60, of Cartwright, Okla., passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. She was born March 10, 1962 in Denison, Texas to Charles and Melba Hartline. She was a longtime resident of Cartwright, Okla., for 47 years. Fran liked to live her...
KTEN.com
Ada woman critical after accident; GoFundMe raises thousands
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The family and friends of Lauren Smeltz are still reeling after a devastating crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was westbound on State Highway 3 just outside of Ada, when her pickup truck was hit by another pickup driven by Henry Nwajagu.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
KXII.com
Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore
(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative. Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend. In...
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
KXII.com
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and the city says the demolition will help neighborhood security. “Unfortunately this time of year is more prone to fires and issues with the homeless and breaking into those...
KXII.com
Three injured in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Bryan County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on US-70 and Leavenworth Trail just after 4 p.m. According to troopers, a pickup northbound on Leavenworth ran a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
bryancountypatriot.com
Charley Pugh
Charley Odell Pugh, of Atoka, Okla., passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born on Saturday, April 7, 1945 in Caney, Okla., to Henry Newman and Lydie Annie (Coppell) Pugh. He married Janice Fay (Pittman) Pugh on November 17, 1962 in...
bryancountypatriot.com
Norma Brese
Norma Jean (Green) Brese passed from this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to Charlie Clarence and Anie Bell (Morris) Green on November 29, 1928 in Cade, Okla. Norma grew up in Bryan County and graduated from Bennington High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of her class. On February 14, 1948, she married R.H. Brese in Sherman, Texas. She served as a pastor’s wife for more than 50 years in various churches in Bryan and Choctaw counties. She also held jobs outside of the home in Dallas, Neals Department Store, Four Seasons Nursing Center, Big Five, and Easter’s Café. Any free time was spent caring for her family.
KXII.com
One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he...
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses – Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2022:. • Michale Chase Broyles and Chelsea Ann Hutchinson. • Justin Anthony Warner and Amanda Lupe Hernandez. • Francisco Becerra Martinez and Evelia Trujillo Ramirez. • Robert...
KXII.com
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
KXII.com
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd. Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln...
KTEN.com
Ada man dead after convenience store shooting
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Ada on New Year's Eve. Police responded to a report of gunfire at a convenience store near the intersection of North Highland and Arlington around 9 p.m. Saturday. “As I arrived at the scene, Officer...
