Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Highlights, box score, and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats got a feel-good win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday and were looking to keep the momentum rolling against the LSU Tigers. John Calipari talked about this team playing more deliberately instead of flying up and down the court. That was the case in the first half,...
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield
New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Heat Preview: Can the Lakers finally put together a run?
In the absence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have done an admirable job of treading water considering the circumstances. Most of December was spent on the road for the Lakers and just two of the 10 games they’ve played with Davis have come at home. It’s hard to be...
chatsports.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 70-69 win over Louisville
If you’re still somehow in one piece after watching that, congratulations. The Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals played one of the messiest and inefficient games of the season with 36 combined turnovers. Syracuse had to make up for rebounding woes with trips to the free throw line, and in the end it was some aggressiveness at the basket and some hero shots from Joe Girard. That gave the Orange the slight edge needed to win 70-69 over the Cardinals.
chatsports.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to midseason watch list for 2023 Wooden Award
The John R. Wooden Award announced the midseason watch list for its 2023 player of the year award on Wednesday. Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of four Big Ten players named to the 25-player list along with Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
chatsports.com
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
chatsports.com
The Knicks should not trade for Carmelo Anthony again.
On January 2nd, the Knicks won an early afternoon home game. All five starters scored in double-figures, led by their 28-year-old probable All-Star power forward. Possessing a goodly sum of exciting young talent — all five starters under 30 — the Knicks have a winning record at this point in a season for the first time in 10 years, and reason to believe the future is bright.
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns
The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards. The first WEST...
chatsports.com
Jazz lose another heartbreaker to Kings
It’s now three games in a row that the Utah Jazz have lost on last second shots. This one may have been the toughest of the three because it included an incredible shot from Lauri Markkanen to finish the game. The problem was they needed just .01 more seconds for it to count.
chatsports.com
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
chatsports.com
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team to face Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Greece, Basketball federation of Slovenia. Luka Doncic will play against Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer as part of their respective national teams. MMC RTV SLO reports that the Slovenian national team has scheduled a pair of games against the Greek national team in the lead up to the World Cup in 2023.
chatsports.com
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
chatsports.com
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game
Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
chatsports.com
NCAA Wrestling: Missouri Tiger Style takes on the Southern Scuffle
During the 2022 NCAA Wrestling season, the Mizzou Wrestling Team competed in the Southern Scuffle and walked out with a championship team title. This year they made the trip looking to repeat but came up short, placing third as a team. The final team standings were as follows:. North Dakota...
