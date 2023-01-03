Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...

15 DAYS AGO