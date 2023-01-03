Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War
It wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine. Now, that...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
'Dumb As Rocks': Donald Trump ATTACKS 'Unattractive Wack Job' Journalist After Hit Piece About His Bleak Post-Presidency Life
Donald Trump's ego must have been bruised after multiple sources painted a sad and bleak picture of his post-presidency life, so he went after New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who wrote a story about what #45 is up to after losing to President Joe Biden, calling her "dumb as rocks" and an "unattractive wack job," RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump showed he's up to his old tricks again by attacking Nuzzi, not for her reporting skills, but for her appearance. Her sources claimed Trump's world was "so small' that he hardly leaves Mar-a-Lago, alleging his 2024 candidacy announcement was just...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Russian soldiers drafted to Ukraine were told they wouldn't have to actually fight anyone, report says. Many of them were swiftly killed.
Russia misled soldiers drafted to Ukraine about what they would face, according to an investigation by The New York Times.
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
U.S. Weapons Causing 'Heavy' Russian Losses Amid Artillery Duels: Commander
"You can't beat a well-resourced enemy like that with bare hands," Roman Kostenko told Newsweek from close to the front lines.
americanmilitarynews.com
No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces
Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain...
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Comments / 0