RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
RadarOnline

'Dumb As Rocks': Donald Trump ATTACKS 'Unattractive Wack Job' Journalist After Hit Piece About His Bleak Post-Presidency Life

Donald Trump's ego must have been bruised after multiple sources painted a sad and bleak picture of his post-presidency life, so he went after New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who wrote a story about what #45 is up to after losing to President Joe Biden, calling her "dumb as rocks" and an "unattractive wack job," RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump showed he's up to his old tricks again by attacking Nuzzi, not for her reporting skills, but for her appearance. Her sources claimed Trump's world was "so small' that he hardly leaves Mar-a-Lago, alleging his 2024 candidacy announcement was just...
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
americanmilitarynews.com

No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces

Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.

