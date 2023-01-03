Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
NBC Bay Area
Snowy Lake Tahoe Area Conditions ‘Very Difficult to Impossible' for Drivers
A winter storm warning remained in effect Friday for the Lake Tahoe area of the Sierra Nevada, even with the brief break in the weather. Caltrans on Thursday called conditions "very difficult to impossible" for motorists, and it likely will stay that way through Friday afternoon. Highway 50 was closed...
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Warning for Tahoe Area Projects Heavy Snow, Up to 120 mph Gusts
Heavy snow and powerful wind forecasted to hit the Sierra has prompted a weekend winter storm warning. Officials are advising the public to avoid travel in the area if possible. "You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the National Weather Service warned. "If you must travel, prepare...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Black ice on Highway 395 this morning has contributed to two spin-outs around the intersections of Genoa Lane and Airport Road, according to Douglas County deputies on scene. They closed the northbound fast lane. Watch for emergency vehicles through there, but mostly take it easy. Douglas...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
Record-Courier
Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden
Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 6: Douglas County is providing an updated list of sandbag locations for residents ahead of a new round of storms. Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville. Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main St., Genoa. Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden. Fish...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
Injury Expert shares tips for snow removal safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
Comments / 0