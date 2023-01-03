ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

everythinglubbock.com

El Paso Police Sergeant arrested, accused of misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Man arrested for allegedly threatening migrants with gun

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso police say they have arrested a 27-year old man for reportedly harassing migrants during the weekend. According to Police, they received reports of a man threatening a group of migrants near Sacred Heart church on Saturday night, and it was reported that he had a gun.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Man allegedly points gun at migrants outside El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man allegedly pointed a gun at migrants on New Year’s Eve outside a church in South El Paso. El Paso police responded to reports of a man harassing migrants and then pulling out a gun shortly after 10:30 on Saturday outside Sacred Heart Church, where many migrants have been camping out for days.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA

Early morning shooting leaves one woman in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Canutillo Palms Apartment early Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police. Police are reporting that male suspect fled the scene of the shooting. The apartment complex is located at 365 La Puesta Dr., very close to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to lower valley fire that injured one person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man is under arrest following an investigation into a lower valley fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina. The fire happened on Jan. 1 at 11:51 p.m. Officials say fire crews contained the fire to the second floor and prevented it from extending to the rest of the building.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX

