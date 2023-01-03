Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
El Paso Police Sergeant arrested, accused of misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin...
El Paso police identify man arrested for aggravated assault incident with migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police have identified a man they say threatened migrants with a gun at Sacred Heart Church. Police say 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll of east El Paso was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police responded to a call of a man...
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
Man leads police in high-speed chase after shooting incident and burglary spree
UPDATE: The incident began when a man allegedly shot a woman in a domestic dispute. Police say that is when he fled to a Speedway on 6990 North Desert Blvd and robbed the store at gunpoint. He then allegedly took Transmountain to northeast El Paso where police say he robbed three more businesses at gunpoint […]
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
Man arrested for allegedly threatening migrants with gun
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso police say they have arrested a 27-year old man for reportedly harassing migrants during the weekend. According to Police, they received reports of a man threatening a group of migrants near Sacred Heart church on Saturday night, and it was reported that he had a gun.
‘Undocumented non-citizen’ accused of throwing large rock at Border Patrol Agent
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI arrested a 22-year-old 'undocumented non-citizen' for throwing a large rock at a United State Border Patrol Agent. The agent was not hit by the rock and was not hurt, but officials say that had the rock made contact, the agent could have suffered serious bodily injury.
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
Man allegedly points gun at migrants outside El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man allegedly pointed a gun at migrants on New Year’s Eve outside a church in South El Paso. El Paso police responded to reports of a man harassing migrants and then pulling out a gun shortly after 10:30 on Saturday outside Sacred Heart Church, where many migrants have been camping out for days.
Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
Christmas day murders: El Paso man charged with killing his aunt, girlfriend
UPDATE: Documents obtained by ABC-7 indicate a man killed his 79-year-old aunt and his 33-year-old girlfriend. According to the documents, Gabriel Antonio Ramirez lived with his aunt at 3728 Truman. Investigators say she made a call to 911 in which she asked police to rush to her home as she...
Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
Early morning shooting leaves one woman in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Canutillo Palms Apartment early Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police. Police are reporting that male suspect fled the scene of the shooting. The apartment complex is located at 365 La Puesta Dr., very close to...
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
Man arrested in connection to lower valley fire that injured one person
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man is under arrest following an investigation into a lower valley fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina. The fire happened on Jan. 1 at 11:51 p.m. Officials say fire crews contained the fire to the second floor and prevented it from extending to the rest of the building.
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
Court documents shed light on home stabbing attack that ended in deadly shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal what happened during a confrontation inside a far east El Paso home that resulted in the stabbing of a couple and the shooting death of another man. According to the documents, 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo told investigators she and...
El Paso, Texas, police detain man who allegedly harassed migrants with a gun
Police in El Paso, Texas, announced Wednesday they detained a 27-year-old man who allegedly harassed migrants and pointed a gun at them on New Year's Eve, but the man has not been formally charged yet nor have police released his name. Witnesses in El Paso also told CNN they saw...
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
