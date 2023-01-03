Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Watch Miss Universe contestants march in the Joan of Arc Mardi Gras season parade
After the martyred maidens, the judgmental monks and the ethereal angels had passed, a squad of costumed contestants in the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans brought up the rear of the annual Joan of Arc parade. The striking young women were being professionally videoed as they sashayed through the...
NOLA.com
Shaya restaurant spinoff TAVI opens in Covington with same Lebanese chef at the helm
Whenever chef Fariz Choumali visits his family back in Beirut, Lebanon his wonder over the home cooking of his homeland is refreshed anew. “I’ve never seen my mom cook one thing, not ever,” said Choumali, who has been cooking in New Orleans for the past five years. “It’s always all these dishes for everyone that cover the table.”
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
NOLA.com
A noon balloon drop and plenty of imagination welcomed 2023 at the Children's Museum in Mandeville
Children brought their families to ring in the new year at the Children's Museum of St. Tammany Parish in Mandeville early on New Year's Eve. There were plenty of fun and games, enough Louisiana snow for all and a balloon drop at noon to officially welcome 2023. To top off the party and give it plenty of kid-friendly music, the Emmy-winning Imagination Movers band performed a live concert and spent time with each young guest. The children's band, formed by four New Orleans area friends in 2003, can be seen on Disney+ as they rock out while using creative problem-solving to tackle "idea emergencies."
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus
So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
WDSU
Fundraiser held in honor of Leah Chase's 100th birthday
NEW ORLEANS — The Queen of Creole Cuisine would have turned 100 years old today. Leah Chase died in 2019 at the age of 96. The Chase family will be joined by Vince Hayward, owner of Camellia Beans, to host a fundraiser event to pay tribute to her life and legacy on her birthday.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
WDSU
'A logistical nightmare': Special election for downtown New Orleans state house seat the same day as carnival parades
NEW ORLEANS — A special election for a key New Orleans-based state house seat falls on an odd day. The race for the District 93 seat, recently vacated by Royce Duplessis after he won a seat in the state Senate, is Saturday, Feb. 18. That is the big weekend...
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest
A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas was laid to rest Thursday. Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell's funeral services were held Thursday at 11 a.m. He was buried at Holt Cemetery and a second line was also held in his honor.
myneworleans.com
Saint John Announces Bounce Brunch is Back
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John has announced its popular Bounce Brunch is back! Starting this Friday (Twelfth Night), Saint John will host Bounce Brunch every Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.), featuring upbeat bounce tunes, Saint John’s amazing brunch menu, bounce-inspired cocktails, specials and more! Bounce Brunch is a fun way to start the weekend – whether a birthday celebration, Mardi Gras Krewe brunch, Bachelorette party or a “just because it’s Friday” French Quarter brunch with friends or colleagues, Saint John’s Bounce Brunch will be a meal you won’t forget. Reservations can be made online via Resy (for parties more than 4, guests should call the restaurant for reservations at 504-581-8120).
myneworleans.com
Criollo Launches Exclusive ‘75 Cent French 75’ Deal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!
myneworleans.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces Grand Marshal and Entertainment Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.
Meet Apollo Creed from ‘Rocky’
Big Stars in the New Orleans sky at FAN EXPO all weekend.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
NOLA.com
Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes
LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
