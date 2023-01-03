Children brought their families to ring in the new year at the Children's Museum of St. Tammany Parish in Mandeville early on New Year's Eve. There were plenty of fun and games, enough Louisiana snow for all and a balloon drop at noon to officially welcome 2023. To top off the party and give it plenty of kid-friendly music, the Emmy-winning Imagination Movers band performed a live concert and spent time with each young guest. The children's band, formed by four New Orleans area friends in 2003, can be seen on Disney+ as they rock out while using creative problem-solving to tackle "idea emergencies."

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO