New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A noon balloon drop and plenty of imagination welcomed 2023 at the Children's Museum in Mandeville

Children brought their families to ring in the new year at the Children's Museum of St. Tammany Parish in Mandeville early on New Year's Eve. There were plenty of fun and games, enough Louisiana snow for all and a balloon drop at noon to officially welcome 2023. To top off the party and give it plenty of kid-friendly music, the Emmy-winning Imagination Movers band performed a live concert and spent time with each young guest. The children's band, formed by four New Orleans area friends in 2003, can be seen on Disney+ as they rock out while using creative problem-solving to tackle "idea emergencies."
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus

So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking

New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fundraiser held in honor of Leah Chase's 100th birthday

NEW ORLEANS — The Queen of Creole Cuisine would have turned 100 years old today. Leah Chase died in 2019 at the age of 96. The Chase family will be joined by Vince Hayward, owner of Camellia Beans, to host a fundraiser event to pay tribute to her life and legacy on her birthday.
CREOLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest

A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas was laid to rest Thursday. Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell's funeral services were held Thursday at 11 a.m. He was buried at Holt Cemetery and a second line was also held in his honor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Saint John Announces Bounce Brunch is Back

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Saint John has announced its popular Bounce Brunch is back! Starting this Friday (Twelfth Night), Saint John will host Bounce Brunch every Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.), featuring upbeat bounce tunes, Saint John’s amazing brunch menu, bounce-inspired cocktails, specials and more! Bounce Brunch is a fun way to start the weekend – whether a birthday celebration, Mardi Gras Krewe brunch, Bachelorette party or a “just because it’s Friday” French Quarter brunch with friends or colleagues, Saint John’s Bounce Brunch will be a meal you won’t forget. Reservations can be made online via Resy (for parties more than 4, guests should call the restaurant for reservations at 504-581-8120).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Criollo Launches Exclusive ‘75 Cent French 75’ Deal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!
myneworleans.com

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces Grand Marshal and Entertainment Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes

LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA

