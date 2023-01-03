Read full article on original website
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
