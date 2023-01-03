ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher

At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a free agent signing. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran left-hander Wade Miley. The deal is reportedly for one year and $4.5 million (with the chance for Miley to make up to $6... The post Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
brewcrewball.com

Taking a look at Milwaukee’s best free agent signings

Note: This is a totally subjective list, so please feel free to argue in the comments. Milwaukee has never been known to dole out huge contracts on the open market, and in the rare situations where they have, it hasn’t always worked out. Looking at you, Jeff Suppan and Matt Garza. Despite these disappointments, there are always a few signings that seem to work out for the best. Let’s take a look at some of the top free agent signings in Brewers’ history.
