Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
chatsports.com
Seahawks News & Rumors: Tyler Lockett Injury Latest + Seahawks vs. Rams Preview & Playoff Picture
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Injury Update + Q/A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Say...
chatsports.com
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
chatsports.com
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
NEWS: Justin Fields Injury, OUT vs. Vikings In Week 18: Bears TANKING For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.
chatsports.com
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands. The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November. The group includes...
chatsports.com
Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision NEXT week, per report
Jamarion Wilcox will not be making his decision this week after all, according to Cats Illustrated reporter Travis Graf (via KSR). Instead, the plan is for a decision to come next Friday. As of now, the Kentucky Wildcats are still seen as the favorite for the four-star running back, but...
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list
The first injury report of Week 18 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had 15 players not participating. While the Browns rested a few players and the Steelers rested one, there are some concerning names that started out on the list. Thursday, we saw some improvement but we also...
chatsports.com
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
chatsports.com
Jazz lose another heartbreaker to Kings
It’s now three games in a row that the Utah Jazz have lost on last second shots. This one may have been the toughest of the three because it included an incredible shot from Lauri Markkanen to finish the game. The problem was they needed just .01 more seconds for it to count.
