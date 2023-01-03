ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Georgia vs. TCU: Kirby Smart explains benefit of College Football Playoff National Championship Game return

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to the national championship scene. He led the Bulldogs to their first national title in over 40 years last season, and has coached under the likes of Bobby Bowden at Florida State and Nick Saban at Alabama. Georgia has been a mainstay in the College Football Playoff since Smart took over six years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College football moments, storylines from 2022 that reminded us why we love the sport

The 2022 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And with that game comes the end of a season that wasn't short on memorable moments — moments, for better or worse, that were reminders of why there is nothing quite like college football. From rapid turnarounds under new coaches and unlikely journeys to stardom, to jarring upsets and unforgettable postgame scenes, the ride wasn't short on magic.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

It's OK to admit it: Stetson Bennett has evolved into an elite QB

Stetson Bennett is in on the joke. He’s a 5-foot-11, 190 pound former walk-on quarterback who starts for a juggernaut. Bennett is far from the quintessential quarterback archetype. He’s neither tall nor particularly strong. He’s a good athlete, but not a great one. Asked this offseason at The Manning Passing Academy if he got more free stuff after winning the 2021 national championship, Bennett cracked: “No, because I look the same as every other white dude in America.”
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: December calendar's toll on head coaches addressed as Georgia, TCU prepare to clash

LOS ANGELES — As Kirby Smart prepares for a chance to deliver Georgia football a second consecutive national title, it's not lost on him how different his job description is compared to when he accepted the Bulldogs head coaching position in time for the 2016 season. Sitting alongside TCU head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday morning for their final press conference ahead of Monday's national title game, the two could empathize with one another over the increasing demand that comes with positions they hold as college football evolves.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Hoops: Clemson moves to 5-0 with 75-74 win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson University men’s basketball moved to 5-0 in ACC play with a 75-74 victory on the road at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. It matches the best start in ACC play in program history – a 5-0 start in 1996-97. With the win, Clemson also wins back-to-back one possession games in league play and has now won nine-of-its-last-10 contests.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

3 Georgia players, assistant coach embrace California homecoming for national title game

LOS ANGELES — Georgia typically brings in most of its talent from the Southeast, but the Bulldogs have three players in running back Kendall Milton, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Earnest Greene III as well as outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe who hail from California. While those Bulldogs spend most of their time on the other side of the country, this year’s national title game provides the four men with a chance to take the field much closer to home.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

