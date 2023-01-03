Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha FayeTrophy Club, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
TCU QB Max Duggan looks to 'fun' opportunity vs. Georgia football, defending national champion, in CFB Playoff
TCU quarterback Max Duggan will lead his team Monday against Georgia with a College Football Playoff national championship on the line. The Horned Frogs have a chance to win their first national title since 1938, making this an entirely new stage for Sonny Dykes' squad. Georgia, on the other hand,...
Georgia vs. TCU: Kirby Smart explains benefit of College Football Playoff National Championship Game return
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to the national championship scene. He led the Bulldogs to their first national title in over 40 years last season, and has coached under the likes of Bobby Bowden at Florida State and Nick Saban at Alabama. Georgia has been a mainstay in the College Football Playoff since Smart took over six years ago.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell reflects on leaving Georgia, run to national title game
LOS ANGELES — Back in April, Tymon Mitchell entered the transfer portal after three years at Georgia and landed at TCU. Mitchell has played his part up front for the Horned Frogs and stand one win away from a national title, but in order to accomplish that, his new team will have to beat his old one.
Georgia OC Todd Monken opens up about coaching future ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is one of the hottest names in coaching. Not only has he guided the Georgia offense, with the Bulldogs winning the national championship a year ago, and playing for the national championship this year, but he's emerged as a popular target for open head coaching jobs.
College football moments, storylines from 2022 that reminded us why we love the sport
The 2022 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And with that game comes the end of a season that wasn't short on memorable moments — moments, for better or worse, that were reminders of why there is nothing quite like college football. From rapid turnarounds under new coaches and unlikely journeys to stardom, to jarring upsets and unforgettable postgame scenes, the ride wasn't short on magic.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
It's OK to admit it: Stetson Bennett has evolved into an elite QB
Stetson Bennett is in on the joke. He’s a 5-foot-11, 190 pound former walk-on quarterback who starts for a juggernaut. Bennett is far from the quintessential quarterback archetype. He’s neither tall nor particularly strong. He’s a good athlete, but not a great one. Asked this offseason at The Manning Passing Academy if he got more free stuff after winning the 2021 national championship, Bennett cracked: “No, because I look the same as every other white dude in America.”
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reflects on JUCO stint in 2018: 'I thought it was deuces out forever from UGA'
Behind quarterback Stetson Bennett, Georgia can become the first back-to-back national champions in the College Football Playoff era with a win over TCU on Monday. However, ahead of the title tilt, Bennett revealed that his storied career in Athens seems almost improbable after he transferred to Jones County Junior College in 2018.
College Football Playoff: December calendar's toll on head coaches addressed as Georgia, TCU prepare to clash
LOS ANGELES — As Kirby Smart prepares for a chance to deliver Georgia football a second consecutive national title, it's not lost on him how different his job description is compared to when he accepted the Bulldogs head coaching position in time for the 2016 season. Sitting alongside TCU head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday morning for their final press conference ahead of Monday's national title game, the two could empathize with one another over the increasing demand that comes with positions they hold as college football evolves.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Hoops: Clemson moves to 5-0 with 75-74 win at Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson University men’s basketball moved to 5-0 in ACC play with a 75-74 victory on the road at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. It matches the best start in ACC play in program history – a 5-0 start in 1996-97. With the win, Clemson also wins back-to-back one possession games in league play and has now won nine-of-its-last-10 contests.
3 Georgia players, assistant coach embrace California homecoming for national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia typically brings in most of its talent from the Southeast, but the Bulldogs have three players in running back Kendall Milton, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Earnest Greene III as well as outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe who hail from California. While those Bulldogs spend most of their time on the other side of the country, this year’s national title game provides the four men with a chance to take the field much closer to home.
All-American Bowl P Tyler White talks signing with A&M, playing two sports in Aggieland
Southlake Carroll punter Tyler White has been committed to Texas A&M since last spring but made things official during the Early Signing Period in December signing with the Aggies. White is one of three Aggies participating in the All-American Bowl this week along with Colton Thomasson and Rueben Owens. While...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0