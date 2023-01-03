ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

Lady Panthers Roll to Third Straight Win

The Stockbridge girls returned from the long holiday break and looked like they didn’t miss a beat as the Panthers rolled to a 53-27 win over Webberville Tuesday night. The win was the third in a row for the Panthers and improved their record to 4-2 overall on the season.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI

