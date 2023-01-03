Read full article on original website
Related
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed, members of the city council and...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
wbrc.com
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
WSFA
Pike Road mayor looking toward continued growth in 2023
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - 2022 was a big year for the town of Pike Road, as it celebrated 25 years as a municipality. It continues to see success in education and economic development as it welcomes new neighbors into its now more than 70 neighborhoods. Pike Road has also...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
WSFA
First Alert: More sunshine Saturday, tracking rain chances Sunday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cool start to the day Saturday, sunshine will be in abundance and afternoon highs will soar into the upper 60s, winds will be light to calm. A few clouds are in the forecast Saturday night, winds continue to remain light to calm and lows will hover in the lower 40s.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning Continues for Portions of Hale, Perry Co. Until 12 pm
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHERN. AT 1134 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. WAS LOCATED NEAR FAUNSDALE, OR 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF UNIONTOWN, MOVING. NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD…TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT…FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO...
Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
WSFA
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wvasfm.org
Multi-vehicle crash near downtown
Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
Comments / 1