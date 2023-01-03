The 2022 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And with that game comes the end of a season that wasn't short on memorable moments — moments, for better or worse, that were reminders of why there is nothing quite like college football. From rapid turnarounds under new coaches and unlikely journeys to stardom, to jarring upsets and unforgettable postgame scenes, the ride wasn't short on magic.

