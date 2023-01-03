Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES — As Kirby Smart prepares for a chance to deliver Georgia football a second consecutive national title, it's not lost on him how different his job description is compared to when he accepted the Bulldogs head coaching position in time for the 2016 season. Sitting alongside TCU head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday morning for their final press conference ahead of Monday's national title game, the two could empathize with one another over the increasing demand that comes with positions they hold as college football evolves.
As the popular sports cliché goes, styles make fights. And the contrasting styles make the Georgia-TCU matchup in Monday night's national championship game that much more interesting. Georgia is the team supposed to be there, a squad loaded with blue chip recruits, that won the SEC, that spent the...
The 2022 college football season concludes Monday when top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And with that game comes the end of a season that wasn't short on memorable moments — moments, for better or worse, that were reminders of why there is nothing quite like college football. From rapid turnarounds under new coaches and unlikely journeys to stardom, to jarring upsets and unforgettable postgame scenes, the ride wasn't short on magic.
LOS ANGELES — Back in April, Tymon Mitchell entered the transfer portal after three years at Georgia and landed at TCU. Mitchell has played his part up front for the Horned Frogs and stand one win away from a national title, but in order to accomplish that, his new team will have to beat his old one.
LOS ANGELES — After a long, grueling season, the Georgia Bulldogs stand one win away from consecutive national titles. No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) returns to the field on Monday night when it takes on No. 3 TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the 2023 CFP national championship game in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs reached the game thanks to a thrilling 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while the Horned Frogs made the title game after topping No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to the national championship scene. He led the Bulldogs to their first national title in over 40 years last season, and has coached under the likes of Bobby Bowden at Florida State and Nick Saban at Alabama. Georgia has been a mainstay in the College Football Playoff since Smart took over six years ago.
Southlake Carroll punter Tyler White has been committed to Texas A&M since last spring but made things official during the Early Signing Period in December signing with the Aggies. White is one of three Aggies participating in the All-American Bowl this week along with Colton Thomasson and Rueben Owens. While...
