ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

All-state football 2022: Oregon’s top 4A stars

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school football season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players. The Horned Frogs have some...
FORT WORTH, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State football rival to be punished after NCAA allegations

According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak. It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy