Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city's south side for a reported disturbance.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
Drug raid leads to Dunkirk man's arrest
A Dunkirk man is facing drug and weapon possession charges after a drug raid early Wednesday morning on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a warrant at 5040 Route 5 shortly before 6 am. Assisting with the search warrant was the County Sheriff's Office SWAT, FBI Safe Streets, ATF, Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department K-9. Investigators located 22-year-old Malique Carter in the residence. They also seized 7.6 grams of cocaine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, $1,730 in cash, and a 9 mm high-capacity magazine. Carter has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Colden man arrested for DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Theodore N. Smith., 63, of Colden, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Center Street in the town of Colden. During the interview, Smith was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Smith had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Smith was released with appearance tickets for the town of Colden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown Man Charged with Burglary, Arson in Chimney Fire Probe
An investigation into a chimney fire Thursday afternoon at a condemned residence in Jamestown led to an arrest. Jamestown Police and Jamestown Fire were called to an undisclosed location on the city's south side at about 3:00 PM. Officers located 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh of Jamestown at that location and found that he allegedly broke into the residence and lit wood on fire inside of a gas furnace, causing over $1,000 in damage. Albaugh was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, and 5th-degree arson. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
Jamestown woman arrested on assault, endangering the welfare of a child charges
Standoff avoided in Bolivar: Police agencies work together to make arrest, man jailed on multiple felonies
A potential standoff that took place Thursday night between a suspect and police in Bolivar was quickly avoided. As the drama unfolded Thursday night between dispatch and police, Bolivar Police Officer Bryce Rumfelt was on the scene and police agencies came together in Bolivar to keep the public safe and make an arrest without incident.
Drug Bust in Rt. 5 Dunkirk Apartment
Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
A vehicle-pedestrian accident claimed a life in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga was traveling north on Bennett Road at about 6:00 PM, when 48-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport entered the roadway and got struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. The Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene, where Lorek was treated for serious injuries. He was then transported by Alstar Ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No charges are expected at this time. Deputies were assisted by Fredonia Police and State Police.
Jamestown man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a federal judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Friday that 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Suspect in Custody After Fatal Shooting in Town of Ellicott
Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night in the Town of Ellicott. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that the incident took place at a residence on Willard Street Extension at about 10:00 PM. Schmidt tells WDOE News that an 18-year-old male allegedly shot another male in the head during a dispute. Schmidt says his office obtained a search warrant for the residence after the shooting occurred. Schmidt says charges will be filed against the suspect, who has been cooperative with police. Ellicott Police are investigating the incident and have been assisted by Jamestown Police, the DA's Office, and the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team. More details will be released when they become available.
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
Three Charged with Trespassing in Condemned Jamestown Residence
Three Jamestown residents are facing charges after they allegedly entered a recently condemned residence on the city's south side on Monday. Jamestown Police responded to 23 Glenview Avenue shortly after 12:00 PM on a report of several subjects entering the residence. After clearing the residence, officers located 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 44-year-old Raymond Brown and 29-year-old Nicole Brown inside. All three were charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass. Further investigation found that Raymond Brown had a confirmed arrest warrant from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and then turned over to Lakewood-Busti Police on the warrant. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Concord man arrested following a domestic dispute
On January 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Ronald M. Miller., 44, of Concord, NY, for Criminal Contempt 1st. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Pratham Road in the town of Sardinia. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Miller. He was arrested and processed at SP Boston. Miller was arraigned at the town of Sardinia Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
Warren, PA Woman Facing Drug Possession and Evidence Tampering Charges in Jamestown
A traffic stop on Jamestown's east side resulted in the arrest of a Warren, Pennsylvania woman on multiple drug charges Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police pulled over 30-year-old Kathryn Steinkamp for not wearing a seatbelt in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue shortly after 1:00 PM. Officers found that Steinkamp was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, suboxone and methamphetamines during the stop. She was charged with four counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a felony count of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly trying to destroy narcotics she was concealing in the back seat of a patrol vehicle while being transported to the Jamestown City Jail. She was released with an appearance ticket for Jamestown City Court.
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown Residents Charged in Domestic Disputes
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after city police investigated a pair of recent domestic disputes. On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 PM, Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side and discovered that 48-year-old Dennis Boron was allegedly in violation of an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim and a second violation for allegedly still being in possession of shotguns after the order of protection was served on a previous date. Police say Boron was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and the shotguns were seized and logged into evidence.
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Biting, Choking Man During Dispute
