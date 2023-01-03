ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twg8m_0k2LMqlB00

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. has a new dominant COVID variant, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Health officials worldwide have been warning of XBB , a subvariant of omicron, since the fall. As of Friday, XBB’s spinoff, XBB.1.5, makes up roughly 40% of U.S. COVID cases, the CDC reports .

Currently, it is most prevalent in the Northeast, making up about 75% of COVID cases from Maine south to New York and New Jersey. The initial strain, XBB, makes up only about 4% of the nation’s COVID cases.

Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say

XBB was first detected in India in August and spread quickly through Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization. At the time, the WHO described XBB as “the most antibody-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant identified to date.”

Dr. Armando Paez, the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health in Massachusetts, told Nexstar’s WWLP that XBB can likely evade immunity from prior infections as well.

“So most likely, if you’re going to be exposed to it, you may get infected,” he said.

Since first being discovered, XBB has evolved and now has two subvariants, XBB.1 and XBB.1.5.

XBB.1.5 differs from its family members because it has a mutation that allows it to better bind to cells, Andrew Pekosz, a virologist for Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC . That ability to bind gives it a better chance of infecting people.

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

The XBB.1.5 subvariant so far hasn’t proven to be more severe than others, Dr. Barbara Mahon, director of the CDC’s proposed Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division said during an interview with CBS News . Dr. Jay Varma of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response echoed those statements to PBS News Hour , adding that if you have received the vaccines and have been previously infected, “you have a similar level of protection” against this subvariant.

Studies have suggested, though, that it may not respond as well to antibody treatment as other variants and subvariants have. According to Varma, the monoclonal antibodies treatment “is no longer effective,” leaving healthcare providers with Paxlovid, “the one drug that’s widely available, as our effective treatment option.”

Mahon said the bivalent booster is expected to be as effective at protecting against XBB.1.5 as it has with other omicron subvariants.

These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds

Testing, however, may not be as effective at detecting XBB.1.5. On Thursday, the FDA warned an at-home saliva testing kit, DxTerity, has been found to “have significantly reduced sensitivity” to some omicron mutations, including the XBB, BA.2.75, and BN.1.

Medical professionals and the CDC continue to recommend wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well — even if you’re testing negative for COVID .

XBB.1.5 comes as Americans are already facing other respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV, and even a potential outbreak of strep .

Nexstar’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Human remains identified as Greenville man missing since 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Human remains located in a heavily wooded area several days before Christmas have been identified as those of a Greenville man who had been missing since December 2019, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 6, 2019, 44-year-old Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Stantonsburg Road home. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

ROME (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide. The FAO Food Price Index, […]
WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy