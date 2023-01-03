ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

By Julia Shapero
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcZXX_0k2LMePh00

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday.

The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire of House Republicans, several of whom initially refused to comply with the new security screenings and pushed passed Capitol Police into the chamber without passing through the magnetometers.

In response, Pelosi announced that the House would institute fines for lawmakers who bypassed security, with a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 for the second.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe,” she said at the time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who was seen having a dispute with police over the metal detectors in the days after their placement — celebrated their removal in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“When I arrived in Congress two years, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Boebert said, as the metal detectors were removed behind her. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

McCarthy fails on 14th ballot for speaker, tensions boil

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCT

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

ROME (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide. The FAO Food Price Index, […]
WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy