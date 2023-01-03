ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

By Julia Shapero
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANf5w_0k2LMRt800

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday.

The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire of House Republicans, several of whom initially refused to comply with the new security screenings and pushed passed Capitol Police into the chamber without passing through the magnetometers.

In response, Pelosi announced that the House would institute fines for lawmakers who bypassed security, with a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 for the second.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe,” she said at the time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who was seen having a dispute with police over the metal detectors in the days after their placement — celebrated their removal in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“When I arrived in Congress two years, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Boebert said, as the metal detectors were removed behind her. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House. The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another […]
WGN Radio

McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
ALABAMA STATE
WGN Radio

Hollywood liberals make hay of GOP’s House Speaker fight

Left-leaning Hollywood stars are relishing the ongoing showdown among House Republicans as the lawmakers in the 118th Congress struggle to elect a Speaker. The drama to choose a Speaker played out for the third day in a row on Thursday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), for the seventh time, fell short in reaching the 218 votes […]
WGN Radio

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Kevin McCarthy is putting himself over the country

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Jon Hansen to talk about the House vote for a new Speaker, what he expects will happen with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, if he would vote for a Republican for speaker of the House, the importance of getting a speaker elected as soon as possible, and his memories of the January 6th insurrection.
WGN Radio

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season.  In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
WGN Radio

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN Radio

Everyone who’s gotten a vote for Speaker so far

Through 10 rounds of voting across three days so far, lawmakers have been unable to elect the next Speaker of the House. The vast majority of votes have gone to two men: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), the party’s official nominee for the job, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), who House Democrats chose to […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy