SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO