Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside. Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable. Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now...
Lake Martin tourism official expecting busy 2023 season
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there may be less recreational boaters out on the water in the winter months, the Lake Martin Tourism Association sees visitors 365 days a year. “We’ve really seen increased visitation over the last few years, and there’s no reason to think that that’s not...
Resource workshops for military, veterans to be held across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several organizations are coming together to provide education and career opportunities for service members and their families. Thirty resource workshops will happen across Alabama’s community colleges over the next two months. Service members may learn about access to educational benefits, career services and mental health support.
Lee wants close healthcare look
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee has emerged as one of the most influential members of the Alabama House after the 2022 elections and leadership shuffle. He is only one of two lawmakers remaining from the 2010 takeover that gave Republicans control of the House for the first time. Rep. Terri Collins is the other.
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The Carroll Lady Eagles get a big area win 47-42 over the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans. Charles Henderson Trojans vs Carroll Eagles boys basketball. The Charles Henderson Trojans took it to the Carroll Eagles for a big 5A area win. Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions. In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Troy nursing students sign up for apprenticeships at area hospitals
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes. After one-on-one interviews and multiple applicants, 28 nursing students pursuing degrees were chosen to participate in a new paid apprenticeship program. “This opportunity to bring on board these apprentices and...
Anderson explains why he will walk away
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed. Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term...
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vehicle break-ins are a problem and there’s something you could be doing that makes your car a prime target. Some people use bumper stickers to express themselves and maybe give their car a little personality, but experts say to be careful what kind of stickers you choose for the world and criminals to see.
Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors receiving Social Security benefits are getting more money in 2023 because of high inflation, and scammers are looking to capitalize. “We’ve been hearing reports from folks who have been receiving phone calls or text messages purporting to be from the Social Security Administration,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.
Governors for Texas, Georgia place bet on tonight’s national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The governors of Georgia and Texas have placed a friendly wager on tonight’s big game between the University of Georgia and Texas Christian University. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs are scheduled to play at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. UGA is hoping...
Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?. Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Gov. Kemp declares Monday ‘Hunker Down Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year’s Bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the college national championship game. And they’ll have to do it on the biggest stage, in Hollywood. The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University...
