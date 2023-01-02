Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
kalb.com
Adopted Metairie man finds 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
News Channel 5 confirmed with a store associate on Thursday, Jan. 5, that the Alexandria location of Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing soon. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49.
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
kalb.com
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was shot and killed on Wood Street on New Year’s Day but has stopped short of making an arrest in the case. Police have identified the person who was killed as Damien McNally, 40, of Pineville....
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
kalb.com
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan. 1, 2023, near a trailer park on N. Bolton Avenue. Officers responding to the shots fired report arrived at the Oaks Mobile Home and...
kalb.com
Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
kalb.com
Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. Bowie-Pinkston’s parents are still searching for answers...
kalb.com
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fake license plate leads to other charges
A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
kalb.com
Newly-elected RPSB officials sworn-in
In what has already been a busy offseason in the high school coaching carousel, Natchitoches Central arguably made the hire of the year. Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
kalb.com
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location closing
Ahead of their first spring meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board swore in newly-elected school board members Coach Wally Fall and George Johnson. Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish.
kalb.com
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
