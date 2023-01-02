ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide

A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Adopted Metairie man finds 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was shot and killed on Wood Street on New Year’s Day but has stopped short of making an arrest in the case. Police have identified the person who was killed as Damien McNally, 40, of Pineville....
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality

Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fake license plate leads to other charges

A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Newly-elected RPSB officials sworn-in

ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say

RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location closing

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok

ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene

Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
RUSTON, LA

