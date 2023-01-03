Read full article on original website
Scam warning from Aransas Pass Sheriff's Office
"Like the IRS and Social Security, we do not call. We will mail you a letter or show up on your porch."
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
VPD: 33-year-old arrested for outstanding warrant during felony stop
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Victoria Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Service, conducted a felony stop on a vehicle near the intersection of N. Ben Jordan Street at Houston Highway. Authorities arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Joe Torres, for an outstanding warrant charging him with Violation of Parole – Assault...
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
Two Texas Suspects Caught Hauling 10 Lbs. of Meth While Speeding
A massive drug bust took a dangerous amount of narcotics off the streets. Friday, December 16th, a Ford truck was caught speeding on Highway 59 near Aloe Road in Victoria County. Multiple authorities pulled the truck over and members of the HIDTA Taskforce 'suspected the two occupants were involved in criminal activity.'
How To Stop Crime in the Crossroads This Holiday Season
Christmas is a time for love and laughter. Sadly, Christmas is also a time when criminals see an opportunity to strike. Officer John Turner is a member of the Victoria Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit (and good friend of us here at Townsquare Media Victoria) and he gave us this advice...
Looking For Some Real Entertainment Come See The Talent Show
Looking For Some Real Entertainment? Come See The Talent Show!. Do you know someone in Texas who is super talented? Then you've come to the right article! We are looking for the most talented folks in Texas. What about you?. What is your secret talent? Let's make it not so...
City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules
Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
New Target Shopping Cart Design is Popping Up in Texas
I know we have a lot of Target fans out there so this one is for you Target nation. It appears that the new shopping cart style has emerged in is already being used in Texas. The new basket features two cup holders, a bigger space for a child, and a super smooth ride. Target Nation's reaction is mixed about the new design on the Instagram feed and some of the comments are hilarious. . Thanks to Instagram user: targetfanatic, we get a first look at these carts that were spotted at a Katy Target. Be sure you check out some of the comments below. I also reached out to Target in Victoria and they say these baskets will eventually make it down to Victoria in the future.
Top Five Christmas Activities for Crossroads Kids This Weekend
Let us take the guess work out of what to do with your Crossroads kiddos this weekend! Here is our top five favorites for this weekend, and BONUS, the one thing next weekend you will NOT WANT TO MISS!. VPL Gingerbread House Workshop 32 Years And Counting!. Talk about a...
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
