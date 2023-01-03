Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 season
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coach
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
HuskerExtra.com
Husker coordinators: Nebraska isn't done building its roster
LINCOLN — Even as Nebraska’s two new coordinators continue to settle in, both acknowledged Friday there are additions yet to be made. Receivers for one, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said. The only returning Husker wideouts with significant action are Marcus Washington (31 catches for 471 yards) and Alante Brown (16 for 191). NU had around six remaining scholarship pass catchers before signing five more in the 2023 class that included Baylor transfer Josh Fleeks.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield
New Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield speaks during his first news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/. Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White met the media Friday. Here's a roundup of the highlights. Nebraska's 2023 season could feature a pro-style offense and...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have competition from Michigan for top prospect
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus is on quite a roll these days. Matt Rhule and company seem to be having quite a bit of success for the last month. That doesn’t mean that the Huskers are totally bulletproof. The Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been focused especially on keeping...
saturdaytradition.com
Tony White, Nebraska DC, talks initial reaction to Lincoln, respect for Blackshirt tradition
Tony White, the new Nebraska defensive coordinator, spoke about his introduction to Lincoln and his initial reaction to his new football home. White is one of the latest hires to head coach Matt Rhule’s staff. Rhule was hired at the end of the 2022 season after former head coach Scott Frost was terminated.
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White speaks during his first news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Nebraska's key returners, reviews of a 23-year-old and familiar names in portal
While 30 new players have signed with Nebraska and half that many departed since the end of the season, a few equally prominent current Huskers with options are sticking around for 2023. No position has benefited more so far than running back, where the team’s two leading rushers announced their...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
HuskerExtra.com
With close friend as position coach, Nebraska familiar spot for Baylor transfer Josh Fleeks
Josh Fleeks paused to add up the final numbers. They sounded bigger when he said them out loud. In five years at Baylor, the receiver/running back played under four different receivers coaches and three different offensive coordinator setups. Schemes changed. His role fluctuated. Injuries sidelined him. In that context, the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
HuskerExtra.com
Pick Six Podcast: Is Nebraska football spending its $7 million on assistant coaches wisely?
Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain discuss the assistant coaching hires made so far by Matt Rhule and ponder if the $7 million pool for those coaches is being used wisely. Nebraska enters the new year with six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, four of whom have started Power...
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
WOWT
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
klkntv.com
‘We’re gonna enjoy some time off’: Owners of I-80 Speedway ready to slow down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two decades in business, the iconic I-80 Speedway near Greenwood will be closing its gates and selling all its contents in an auction. The racetrack, which is northeast of Lincoln, had been in operation since 1994 and was purchased by the Kosiski family in 2004.
WOWT
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
