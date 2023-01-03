ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin

 4 days ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time.

According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the bin on Highway 1 and went to inspect. The person reportedly found the woman's body, and Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is reportedly assisting in the investigation.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan told WACH-TV, "SLED's crime scene unit processed the scene as they would a homicide investigation. Unfortunately, it appears the body has possibly been there for months. It was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal."

WIS-TV reports Kershaw County Coroner David West noted the body had been "virtually mummified."

West said the donation bin "had likely not been emptied in many years."

According to WACH, the donation bin even still had VHS tapes inside.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.

JBird Gadsden
4d ago

Women and young girls are being hunted more and more lately😔😡… Stay prayed up people. We’re fighting against principalities and evil entities.

Crystal Mims
4d ago

this is so sad I pray for the woman's family and I pray also that Justice is found and served.

Lady Falcon
4d ago

Tells you how often they empty the bins. Guess those clothes aren't necessary.

