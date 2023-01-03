Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time.

According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the bin on Highway 1 and went to inspect. The person reportedly found the woman's body, and Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is reportedly assisting in the investigation.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan told WACH-TV, "SLED's crime scene unit processed the scene as they would a homicide investigation. Unfortunately, it appears the body has possibly been there for months. It was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal."

WIS-TV reports Kershaw County Coroner David West noted the body had been "virtually mummified."

West said the donation bin "had likely not been emptied in many years."

According to WACH, the donation bin even still had VHS tapes inside.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.