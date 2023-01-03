ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Machete-wielding man allegedly killed 22-year-old newlywed while she worked at store

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by a man wielding a machete while she worked at the Dollar Tree.

According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department, on Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m., officers went to the local Dollar Tree when they received reports about a man "waving a weapon around inside the store."

The suspect reportedly left the scene when police arrived, but when officers went inside, they found a female employee deceased. The suspect was later located and taken into custody.

In a follow-up statement, Upper Sandusky Police identified the suspect as Bethel Bekele and the victim as 22-year-old Keris Riebel. According to police, Bekele allegedly "entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times with the machete."

Investigators are still looking into a motive for Riebel’s death as well as "what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and the suspect."

Bekele was booked into the Wyandot County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Riebel’s school district posted a tribute to her, calling her a "beautiful soul, with a faith filled heart."

She reportedly recently graduated from college and, according to her Facebook page, got married in October.

Susan Mooney
2d ago

This woman was working trying to make a living and this piece of crap takes her life. This case screams the "Death Penalty."

Reply
10
Michelle Mccrea
3d ago

I highly doubt there was any relationship with these 2 except maybe in his imagination. Poor girl. May she RIP

Reply
10
Guest
3d ago

big tall tree and a short piece of rope at the county court house

Reply(1)
22
 

truecrimedaily

