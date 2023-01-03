Machete-wielding man allegedly killed 22-year-old newlywed while she worked at store

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by a man wielding a machete while she worked at the Dollar Tree.

According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department, on Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m., officers went to the local Dollar Tree when they received reports about a man "waving a weapon around inside the store."

The suspect reportedly left the scene when police arrived, but when officers went inside, they found a female employee deceased. The suspect was later located and taken into custody.

In a follow-up statement, Upper Sandusky Police identified the suspect as Bethel Bekele and the victim as 22-year-old Keris Riebel. According to police, Bekele allegedly "entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times with the machete."

Investigators are still looking into a motive for Riebel’s death as well as "what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and the suspect."

Bekele was booked into the Wyandot County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Riebel’s school district posted a tribute to her, calling her a "beautiful soul, with a faith filled heart."

She reportedly recently graduated from college and, according to her Facebook page, got married in October.

