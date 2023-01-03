Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”
Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams. He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United...
WTAP
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)
John (Jack) Kitson Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, exited his earthly body on January 2nd, 2023, to join family, friends, and God for eternity. Jack was born on April 13th, 1946, to John & Blanche Kitson in Newark, NJ. After graduating from high school, Jack was drafted into the United States Army.
WTAP
Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann
Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal). Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Roger Linn
Roger Linn Smith, 65, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Earl and Christine George Smith. Roger was the owner and operator of On-site Camper Repair and Maintenance....
WTAP
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
WTAP
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Evie was born October 24th, 1926, to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTAP
Building owned by Burkhart Trucking in Lowell damaged in fire
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Late on the night of January 4th, a fire broke out in a building owned by Burkhart Trucking and Excavating at 9550 in Lowell, Ohio. Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Harris said his department was dispatched at 10:43. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire early on the morning of January 5th. Also present on scene were the Beverly Fire Department, Devola Fire Department and EMS, Salem Fire Department, Reno Fire Department and Lowell Police Department.
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
WTAP
Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons. Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently...
WTAP
Maggie Siley signs with Shawnee State University for golf
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maggie Siley has officially signed with Shawnee State University to continue her golfing career at the collegiate level. As a senior golfer and softball player for the Williamstown Yellowjackets, Maggie has now officially signed to golf for the Bears this upcoming fall. While competing for the...
WTAP
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions. The event...
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs. She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!. She also loves the...
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kawawha Elementary is partnering with Biztec for STEM education. Biztec marketing manager, Emily Sams says that the company was looking for community partners and Sams says who better to help than the children. Kanawha Elementary principal, Matt Null says that this will be beneficial in providing...
