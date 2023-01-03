Texas grandfather accused of fatally stabbing 8-year-old boy on New Year’s Day

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (TCD) -- An 8-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 62-year-old grandfather.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Richland Hills Police officers responded to a home on the 3500 block of Labadie Drive to a report of a stabbing, police announced in a news release. There, police said they found the deceased 8-year-old victim.

The boy’s grandfather, Phillip Hughes, was reportedly identified as the suspect and was found a few blocks away from the home, KDFW-TV reports. His arrest was allegedly captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Authorities reportedly recovered an edged blade weapon believed to be used to fatally stab the victim.

In their news release, police called the alleged stabbing a "senseless tragedy" and asked for "continued prayers for everyone involved."

Hughes remains held in the Joint Detention Center at North Richland Hills Police Department for capital murder, police said.

In a statement obtained by KDFW, Richland Hills Police officer Sheena McEachran said, "We have lots of questions, just like everyone else has. And throughout the investigation we’ll hopefully be able to answer all the questions and why this tragedy occurred."

McEachran continued, "There’s not a lot of words right now to describe a lot of the feelings involved, but we are doing everything we can to investigate this fully and making sure we bring justice for the family."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.