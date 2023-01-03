Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Locally owned Zash Cafe brings Indo-Pakistani street food to Missouri City
Zash Cafe, which serves Indo-Pakistani street food such as the sev puri, opened in mid-December. (Courtesy Zash Cafe) Zash Cafe, an Indo-Pakistani street food restaurant, opened mid-December at 2887 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, owner Rafiya Malek said. Rafiya said she runs the restaurant with her mother, Yasmin Malek, who cooks...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia
Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe
Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
Paris Baguette opens bakery in Katy Asian Town
Paris Baguette features several pastries on its menu, including fruit bites and donuts. (Courtesy Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery cafe, opened a new location in Katy Asian Town Dec. 19. The bakery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Ste. B-6, Katy. The business has goals to establish the...
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
OMG! Burger to bring halal American cuisine to Pearland
OMG! Burger has three locations in the Houston area, including in Katy, Spring Branch and Sugar Land. (Courtesy OMG Burger) Family-run OMG! Burger will open a new location in Pearland sometime in 2023, according to staff. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the construction timeline as Jan. 23 to March 31 and the location as 11901 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design
2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Chick-fil-A in Braeswood Place to expand drive-thru area, make space ‘more efficient’
Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place, at West Holcombe Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway, will undergo a 4,529-square-foot restaurant remodel, according to restaurant officials and information from Houston Department of Planning and Development. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A Holcombe) In order to make its services "more efficient," the Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place has plans...
Memorial Park to celebrate opening of new land bridge with picnic event
Part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the prairie land over the bridge provides a safe crossing between the park's northern and southern sections for park users as well as wildlife. (Courtesy Nelson Byrd) More than two years after construction began on a land bridge and prairie project in Memorial...
Jersey Mike’s Subs announces opening date for new Cypress location
Jersey Mike's Subs serves custom-made sub sandwiches with an assortment of toppings and ingredients. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) A new location of Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open Jan. 11 at 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, officials said in a news release. As part of the grand opening festivities from Jan. 11-15, customers with an eligible coupon can make a minimum $3 donation to Postma and Birkes elementary schools in exchange for one regular sub.
Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress
Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
The Dolly Llama, eccentric Los Angeles-based waffle shop, coming to Pearland
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master serves colorful waffle-based desert items. The new location is expected to open in Pearland in January. (Courtesy The Dolly Llama) is coming to Pearland in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The TDLR stated the California-based dessert shop’s construction completion date is Jan. 20 and that the location will be at 3569 Business Center Drive, Ste. 140. The Dolly Llama serves waffles and ice creams with a variety of toppings to choose from.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location on FM 1960 this spring
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a new location at 3665 FM 1960 W., Houston, this spring. This will be the sixth location in the Spring and Klein area for the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, which serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock. www.dutchbros.com.
