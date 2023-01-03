ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia

Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson

A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
HOUSTON, TX
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe

Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
CONROE, TX
Paris Baguette opens bakery in Katy Asian Town

Paris Baguette features several pastries on its menu, including fruit bites and donuts. (Courtesy Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery cafe, opened a new location in Katy Asian Town Dec. 19. The bakery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Ste. B-6, Katy. The business has goals to establish the...
KATY, TX
OMG! Burger to bring halal American cuisine to Pearland

OMG! Burger has three locations in the Houston area, including in Katy, Spring Branch and Sugar Land. (Courtesy OMG Burger) Family-run OMG! Burger will open a new location in Pearland sometime in 2023, according to staff. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the construction timeline as Jan. 23 to March 31 and the location as 11901 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101.
HOUSTON, TX
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
HUMBLE, TX
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design

2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Chick-fil-A in Braeswood Place to expand drive-thru area, make space ‘more efficient’

Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place, at West Holcombe Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway, will undergo a 4,529-square-foot restaurant remodel, according to restaurant officials and information from Houston Department of Planning and Development. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A Holcombe) In order to make its services "more efficient," the Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place has plans...
HOUSTON, TX
Jersey Mike’s Subs announces opening date for new Cypress location

Jersey Mike's Subs serves custom-made sub sandwiches with an assortment of toppings and ingredients. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) A new location of Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open Jan. 11 at 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, officials said in a news release. As part of the grand opening festivities from Jan. 11-15, customers with an eligible coupon can make a minimum $3 donation to Postma and Birkes elementary schools in exchange for one regular sub.
CYPRESS, TX
Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress

Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
HOUSTON, TX
See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
HOUSTON, TX
The Dolly Llama, eccentric Los Angeles-based waffle shop, coming to Pearland

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master serves colorful waffle-based desert items. The new location is expected to open in Pearland in January. (Courtesy The Dolly Llama) is coming to Pearland in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The TDLR stated the California-based dessert shop’s construction completion date is Jan. 20 and that the location will be at 3569 Business Center Drive, Ste. 140. The Dolly Llama serves waffles and ice creams with a variety of toppings to choose from.
PEARLAND, TX
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location on FM 1960 this spring

Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a new location at 3665 FM 1960 W., Houston, this spring. This will be the sixth location in the Spring and Klein area for the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, which serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock. www.dutchbros.com.
HOUSTON, TX
