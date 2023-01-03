Author and Entrepreneur Tam MacPhee launches a new book, ‘From Under A Rock’ and podcast, ‘Against All Odds’

Read full article on original website
Related
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Other royals inspired ‘countless’ books trashing Meghan, Harry claims
The Duke of Sussex has said that “planting and leaking” by members of his family has caused “millions of words” to be written “trying to trash my wife”.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.The memoir, which is due to be published on Tuesday, contains a string of revelations – with Harry’s brother the Prince of Wales the subject of a number of them.The claims made about William include that he physically assaulted Harry in 2019, and that he was “wasted” on rum hours...
Comments / 0