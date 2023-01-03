Author and Entrepreneur Tam MacPhee launches a new book, ‘From Under A Rock’ and podcast, ‘Against All Odds’

The Duke of Sussex has said that “planting and leaking” by members of his family has caused “millions of words” to be written “trying to trash my wife”.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.The memoir, which is due to be published on Tuesday, contains a string of revelations – with Harry’s brother the Prince of Wales the subject of a number of them.The claims made about William include that he physically assaulted Harry in 2019, and that he was “wasted” on rum hours...

