ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goseawolves.com

Roenning sixth in classic sprints

HOUGHTON, MICH. – Sigurd Roenning finished sixth in the classic sprint among RMISA athletes to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage ski team at the US Cross Country Skiing National Championships Wednesday. Ari Endestad finished 12th, Peter Hinds 17th, Magnus Noroey 21st, and Matt Seline 31st. Pascale Paradis paced...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Seawolves swim south to face Wildcats, Nighthawks

THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Jan. 5 – 6:30 pm AST – Big Bend CC Gymnasium – Moses Lake, Wash. Alaska Anchorage (7-5, 1-2 GNAC) at Central Washington (4-9, 0-4 GNAC) &. Sat., Jan. 7 – 5:30 pm AST – Johnson Sports Center –...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
actionnews5.com

Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms

Anchorage officials say they’re continuing work on widening roads and hauling snow away after a trio of storms brought more than 4 feet of snow to the city last month. But some residents and city leaders, like Anchorage Assembly vice chair Chris Constant, say they’re unhappy with the amount of snow still covering some streets and sidewalks.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow emergency declared in Whittier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Until Monday morning on Jan. 2, Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt had not declared a snow emergency for three years. Hunt explained that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the Alaska Railroad, and the City of Whittier share a symbiotic responsibility to keep Whittier connected to the Seward Highway and Alaska Marine Highway System.
WHITTIER, AK
Alaska Beacon

Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court

ConocoPhillips has sued Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in an effort to block a state-issued permit that provides a competing company access to its major proposed North Slope oil development. Conoco, represented by attorneys in Anchorage and Pittsburgh, filed its lawsuit Friday, prolonging a fight with the state and Australia-based oil company Santos that’s been […] The post Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Police body cam debate to move into arbitration, Anchorage Police chief says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association plan on moving into arbitration due to a disagreement on whether officers should be able to review their own body camera footage. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle spoke about the department’s dispute with the Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage car crash kills 1, injures two others

Update: Police have identified the driver who died as 54-year-old Shawn Hicks. A man died in a car crash late Sunday in Anchorage that injured two others, according to police. Anchorage police said in a statement that the man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on Arctic Boulevard near Raspberry Road when the car collided with a Ford Escape SUV about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson appoints new chief fiscal officer

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has selected Grant Yutrzenka as the chief fiscal officer for the Municipality of Anchorage. The prior CFO, Travis Frisk, left in July and Yutrzenka has been the acting chief fiscal officer since September. He was as the assistant general manager and chief fiscal officer for Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy