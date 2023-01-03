Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goseawolves.com
Roenning sixth in classic sprints
HOUGHTON, MICH. – Sigurd Roenning finished sixth in the classic sprint among RMISA athletes to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage ski team at the US Cross Country Skiing National Championships Wednesday. Ari Endestad finished 12th, Peter Hinds 17th, Magnus Noroey 21st, and Matt Seline 31st. Pascale Paradis paced...
goseawolves.com
Seawolves swim south to face Wildcats, Nighthawks
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Jan. 5 – 6:30 pm AST – Big Bend CC Gymnasium – Moses Lake, Wash. Alaska Anchorage (7-5, 1-2 GNAC) at Central Washington (4-9, 0-4 GNAC) &. Sat., Jan. 7 – 5:30 pm AST – Johnson Sports Center –...
alaskasportsreport.com
Pili Power: Anchorage siblings Alissa and Brandon Pili elevate Alaska by doing big things on big stage
If 2022 was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Pili. On New Year’s Day, Alissa Pili scored 17 points to lead the eighth-ranked Utah women’s basketball team to its 14th straight victory. Today, Jan. 2, her brother Brandon Pili...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
actionnews5.com
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms
Anchorage officials say they’re continuing work on widening roads and hauling snow away after a trio of storms brought more than 4 feet of snow to the city last month. But some residents and city leaders, like Anchorage Assembly vice chair Chris Constant, say they’re unhappy with the amount of snow still covering some streets and sidewalks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Until Monday morning on Jan. 2, Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt had not declared a snow emergency for three years. Hunt explained that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the Alaska Railroad, and the City of Whittier share a symbiotic responsibility to keep Whittier connected to the Seward Highway and Alaska Marine Highway System.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court
ConocoPhillips has sued Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in an effort to block a state-issued permit that provides a competing company access to its major proposed North Slope oil development. Conoco, represented by attorneys in Anchorage and Pittsburgh, filed its lawsuit Friday, prolonging a fight with the state and Australia-based oil company Santos that’s been […] The post Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor says Golden Lion Hotel included in solutions for homelessness in the new year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So far, 2023 looks a lot like 2022 when it comes to people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage. The Sullivan Arena is once again a homeless shelter and people are still struggling on the streets, but the new year is bringing new hope, according to Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and others.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly committee meetings to focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ample snow this winter has Anchorage Assembly members and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration agreeing on something: it’s important to look back at the decisions made this winter to see what was done well, and what can be improved upon. “It’s a balance and...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is getting a new tallest building — an upgraded air traffic control tower
Work is underway on what will be Alaska’s tallest building. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’ll stand at 306 feet — 10 feet higher than the current record holder, the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. The new...
Amy Demboski takes over drive-time morning radio on 650 KENI, after departure of Dan Fagan
At 6:10 am Tuesday, drivers in Anchorage who were used to hearing Dan Fagan’s voice on the Dan Fagan Show on 650 KENI, were greeting by another well-known voice — Amy Demboski, who has agreed to host the show on an interim basis. Demboski was the firebrand Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police body cam debate to move into arbitration, Anchorage Police chief says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association plan on moving into arbitration due to a disagreement on whether officers should be able to review their own body camera footage. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle spoke about the department’s dispute with the Anchorage...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage car crash kills 1, injures two others
Update: Police have identified the driver who died as 54-year-old Shawn Hicks. A man died in a car crash late Sunday in Anchorage that injured two others, according to police. Anchorage police said in a statement that the man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on Arctic Boulevard near Raspberry Road when the car collided with a Ford Escape SUV about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Mayor Bronson appoints new chief fiscal officer
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has selected Grant Yutrzenka as the chief fiscal officer for the Municipality of Anchorage. The prior CFO, Travis Frisk, left in July and Yutrzenka has been the acting chief fiscal officer since September. He was as the assistant general manager and chief fiscal officer for Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people. Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.
Comments / 0