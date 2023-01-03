Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)
John (Jack) Kitson Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, exited his earthly body on January 2nd, 2023, to join family, friends, and God for eternity. Jack was born on April 13th, 1946, to John & Blanche Kitson in Newark, NJ. After graduating from high school, Jack was drafted into the United States Army.
WTAP
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Roger Linn
Roger Linn Smith, 65, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Earl and Christine George Smith. Roger was the owner and operator of On-site Camper Repair and Maintenance....
WTAP
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
WTAP
Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann
Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal). Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy...
WTAP
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Evie was born October 24th, 1926, to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTAP
Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons. Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
WTAP
This is Home: The power of comfort
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The power of comfort. For Cherish George’s Jackson Middle School students, the power of comfort is healing. The annual tradition on donating hand-made blankets to a well deserving cause continued this year. For the past five years, Cherish George has had her students make blankets...
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
WTAP
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
WTAP
Peyton Girard signs with Muskingum University Football
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peyton Girard has officially signed with Muskingum University to continue his football and academic career at the next level. As a star football player for the St. Marys Blue Devils, Peyton will use his success and talent on the field to help him continue his love for football as well as his excellence in the classroom at Muskingum.
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
WTAP
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions. The event...
WTAP
Maggie Siley signs with Shawnee State University for golf
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maggie Siley has officially signed with Shawnee State University to continue her golfing career at the collegiate level. As a senior golfer and softball player for the Williamstown Yellowjackets, Maggie has now officially signed to golf for the Bears this upcoming fall. While competing for the...
WTAP
American Red Cross explains the importance of learning CPR
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s important for everyone to learn CPR,” said Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring. The deciding factor of life and death can be determined in just seconds. “Things like this can happen anytime at any moment of any day and the best thing to do...
