ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peyton Girard has officially signed with Muskingum University to continue his football and academic career at the next level. As a star football player for the St. Marys Blue Devils, Peyton will use his success and talent on the field to help him continue his love for football as well as his excellence in the classroom at Muskingum.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO