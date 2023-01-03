ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

WTAP

Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice

Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body

PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane

Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case

MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”

Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams. He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul

Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling gets $400,000 grant for bus project, could move bus terminal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received. City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different. Currently, the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.

Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons. Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently...
PARKERSBURG, WV

