Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions. The event...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs. She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!. She also loves the...
WTAP
Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
WTAP
Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”
Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams. He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United...
WTAP
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
WTAP
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
WSAZ
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-5-23 Updated: 3 hours ago.
WTAP
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
West Virginia health center evacuates patients due to burning smell
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbrook Health Services in Roane County, West Virginia, evacuated patients because people smelled burning in the building. Roane County 911 dispatchers told 13 News the call came in at 1 p.m. The caller only smelled burning — they did not see smoke or flames, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the health […]
Wheeling gets $400,000 grant for bus project, could move bus terminal
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received. City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different. Currently, the […]
WTAP
WTAP
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
WTAP
Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons. Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently...
Comments / 0