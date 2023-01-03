Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: South Carolina's GG Jackson wins second Freshman of the Week honor

Read full article on original website
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Duke basketball gets completely embarrassed in Raleigh
It was never a contest from the opening tip to the end of the game. And head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball team walked off the court at PNC Arena on Wednesday night with its tail between its legs. The considerably older NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) delivered...
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move
Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas fans react to Texas A&M's hiring of Bobby Petrino
Texas A&M may have whiffed again, and did so in dramatic fashion. The Aggies announced the hire of Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator on Wednesday. The move now gives head coach Jimbo Fisher two lightning rod coordinators to distract from himself. The bold strategy might not work. You...
Texas Losing 'Locked In' RB Jaydon Blue To Transfer Portal? Not So Fast
Is Jaydon Blue hitting the transfer portal after one year on the Forty Acres? Perhaps not, contrary to the original report.
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Kam Pringle, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, trims list to 6, includes in-state Clemson, South Carolina
While February's traditional signing period has not yet arrived for the class of 2023, most of those prospects signed in December. College football coaching staffs have shifted their focus accordingly, turning the page to 2024 athletes. In turn, those 2024 prospects are beginning to announce ...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Boys’ HS basketball rewind: Hough stuns West Charlotte, and adding star player soon
Spurred by big night from Rashad McCormick, the Huskies pulled away from West Charlotte in the fourth quarter
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand
Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
