Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Council Personnel & Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
The Mount Pleasant Personnel & Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at City Hall in the City Administrators’ Conference Room. Discuss future bond sales for the fire truck, Lee Town Park, and street projects. Discuss funding allotment for increasing the number of Certified Officers.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
KBUR
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
kilj.com
Care Center Responds to Allegations Made in Recent News Report
KILJ News has reached out to the administration of Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant regarding a recent story by Iowa Capital Dispatch that was picked up by regional media. The story claimed, among other things, that a resident at the Mount Pleasant care facility bled to death. Facility Administrator Kerri...
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 5
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
kilj.com
Shelley Armstrong
Shelley Armstrong, 61, of Kalona, died at her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Visitation for Shelley will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday at Life Church, 2205 – 2nd Street, Coralville, Iowa 52241. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 14,...
kilj.com
Bertha Carola Panther
Bertha Carola Panther, 94, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the West Point Care Center in West Point. She was born on January 24, 1928, in Traill County, North Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha (Mueller) Pulskamp. She was the eighth of ten children and worked on the family farm until after graduation from Notre Dame Academy in Willow City, North Dakota, where she was valedictorian. She worked at a Red Owl Grocery for a time after graduation. It was in North Dakota where she met Urban Panther at a church card party. The two were married the following year on June 21, 1949, in Hillsboro, North Dakota. They bought their first house in Mayville, North Dakota, where she started her career as a mother. Bertha and Urban had two children in Mayville prior to moving to rural Donnellson, Iowa, where she continued her, approximately forty year, career of raising ten children.
kilj.com
Wendy Lee (Kite) Chase
Wendy Lee (Kite) Chase, 44, of Sperry, Iowa, formerly of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born on December 22, 1978, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Otis James “Jim”...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
kilj.com
Dennis J. Swarthout (final arrangements)
Dennis J. Swarthout, 72, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Dennis was born at Chariton, Iowa on August 2, 1950, to Jean and Darlene (Luke) Swarthout. He graduated with the 1968 class of Chariton High School and continued his education at Indian Hills for computer programing.
kilj.com
Carolee Wilhite
Carolee Wilhite, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. She was born on December 15, 1936, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of John Elmer and Margie Bernadine (Jacobs) Harris. On March 12, 1955, she married Ronald A. “Pappy” Wilhite in Kirksville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor
If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
Comments / 0