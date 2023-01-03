Bertha Carola Panther, 94, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the West Point Care Center in West Point. She was born on January 24, 1928, in Traill County, North Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha (Mueller) Pulskamp. She was the eighth of ten children and worked on the family farm until after graduation from Notre Dame Academy in Willow City, North Dakota, where she was valedictorian. She worked at a Red Owl Grocery for a time after graduation. It was in North Dakota where she met Urban Panther at a church card party. The two were married the following year on June 21, 1949, in Hillsboro, North Dakota. They bought their first house in Mayville, North Dakota, where she started her career as a mother. Bertha and Urban had two children in Mayville prior to moving to rural Donnellson, Iowa, where she continued her, approximately forty year, career of raising ten children.

WEST POINT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO